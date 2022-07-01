Time Out says

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR establishment, LCSD will be offering free admission for the public to visit the permanent exhibitions of the Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum (except for the Space Theatre's shows) on July 1.

Other LCSD-managed museums will also be staging a range of fascinating exhibitions free for the public. Venues include the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Hong Kong Museum of History, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, Hong Kong Railway Museum, Fireboat Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery, Law Uk Folk Museum, Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum, Hong Kong Film Archive, Sam Tung Uk Museum, Oi! and Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre.

