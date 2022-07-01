Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Free admission to Hong Kong museums

  • Museums
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
HKMOA
Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
Advertising

Time Out says

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR establishment, LCSD will be offering free admission for the public to visit the permanent exhibitions of the Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum (except for the Space Theatre's shows) on July 1.

Other LCSD-managed museums will also be staging a range of fascinating exhibitions free for the public. Venues include the Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Heritage Museum, Hong Kong Museum of History, Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum, Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware, Hong Kong Railway Museum, Fireboat Alexander Grantham Exhibition Gallery, Law Uk Folk Museum, Lei Cheng Uk Han Tomb Museum, Hong Kong Film Archive, Sam Tung Uk Museum, Oi! and Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre.

Click here to find out more about all the amazing museums in Hong Kong.

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.