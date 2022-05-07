From art and history to jellyfish and cup noodles, there's something for everyone!

If you're looking for a cultural fix but don't know where to start, then allow us to introduce to you some of the city's finest museums. Whether you want to get familiar with the city's fascinating past, learn more about contemporary art, or build your knowledge on jellyfish and even cup noodles, there's an array of local institutions that specialise in all kinds of subjects. Here are just some of the best ones to check out.

Note: Please check ahead with individual venues for the latest opening hours and admission details.