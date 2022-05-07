There's a vast 400 million years worth of history that gets explored here (although luckily it won't take you as long as that to walk around). Not only is the museum completely bursting with exhibits, including ones on prehistoric Hong Kong, the Opium Wars, the Japanese occupation and local folk culture, but there are also incredible artefacts that you won't find anywhere else. And admission is free! Plus, since it's located next to the Hong Kong Science Museum, you can also fit two museum trips into one day. Win.
If you're looking for a cultural fix but don't know where to start, then allow us to introduce to you some of the city's finest museums. Whether you want to get familiar with the city's fascinating past, learn more about contemporary art, or build your knowledge on jellyfish and even cup noodles, there's an array of local institutions that specialise in all kinds of subjects. Here are just some of the best ones to check out.
Note: Please check ahead with individual venues for the latest opening hours and admission details.