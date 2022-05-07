Hong Kong
M+ museum
Photograph: Courtesy M+

Best museums you should visit in Hong Kong

From art and history to jellyfish and cup noodles, there's something for everyone!

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
If you're looking for a cultural fix but don't know where to start, then allow us to introduce to you some of the city's finest museums. Whether you want to get familiar with the city's fascinating past, learn more about contemporary art, or build your knowledge on jellyfish and even cup noodles, there's an array of local institutions that specialise in all kinds of subjects. Here are just some of the best ones to check out.

RECOMMENDED: Once you've ticked off all these museums, how about visiting some of Hong Kong's oldest buildings and structures.

Note: Please check ahead with individual venues for the latest opening hours and admission details.

Museums in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Museum of History
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/LordJaraxxus

Hong Kong Museum of History

  • Museums
  • History
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

There's a vast 400 million years worth of history that gets explored here (although luckily it won't take you as long as that to walk around). Not only is the museum completely bursting with exhibits, including ones on prehistoric Hong Kong, the Opium Wars, the Japanese occupation and local folk culture, but there are also incredible artefacts that you won't find anywhere else. And admission is free! Plus, since it's located next to the Hong Kong Science Museum, you can also fit two museum trips into one day. Win.

Read more
Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Photograph: Shutterstock

Hong Kong Heritage Museum

  • Museums
  • Sha Tin

The largest museum in the city, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum is also unique in its location situated beside the Shing Mun River. Specialising in history, art and culture such as Cantonese Opera and traditional Chinese art, the Sha Tin museum houses an array of permanent exhibition galleries including an old toy display. There are also regular themed exhibitions ranging from Pixar to contemporary posters. Until 2020, there's also a kickass Bruce Lee exhibition here complete with tons of memorabilia.

Note: In light of the recent situation, crowd control measures are being implemented in the museum. Visits will be limited to two hours, and admission slips will be handed out by 10am, 12pm, and 2.30pm.

Read more
Hong Kong Space Museum
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/Prosperity Horizons

Hong Kong Space Museum

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

It’s hard to miss this egg-shaped dome on the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. The theatre dome makes up half of the Hong Kong Space Museum, along with the Hall of the Cosmos and the Hall of Space Exploration. Visitors can enjoy documentary screenings under the curved ceiling of the planetarium. Head over to the main museum and discover plenty of action and gadgetry for space and science enthusiasts. 

Read more
Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art

  • Art
  • Central

More than just a museum, Tai Kwun is one of Hong Kong’s biggest conservation projects to date and arguably the best art space in the city right now. Aside from its regular, world-class contemporary art exhibitions and theatre performances, as well as some excellent bars and restaurants, Tai Kwun is a unique heritage site where visitors can stroll through the former Central Police Station, Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison and see well-preserved historic architecture up close. Inside, you can learn more about the role of law and order in Hong Kong and the site’s rich history.

Read more
University Museum and Art Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy University Museum and Art Gallery

University Museum and Art Gallery

  • Attractions
  • Pok Fu Lam

The oldest museum in Hong Kong, University Museum and Art Gallery was first established in 1953 and houses an impressive collection of Chinese antiquities, ceramics, traditional oil paintings and wood and jade carvings. Dating from the Neolithic period to the Qing dynasty, notable highlights at the museum include an early blue-and-white water pot and the world's largest collection of Nestorian plaques. Also don’t miss an increasing number of historical photographs of Hong Kong and items of popular culture.

Read more
Hong Kong Museum of Art
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Museum of Art

Hong Kong Museum of Art

  • Museums
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Established in 1962, Hong Kong Museum of Art is the first public art museum in the city. The museum houses an art collection of over 17,000 items, representing the unique cultural legacy of Hong Kong's links across the globe. The museum curates works on a broader scope and contrast, from old to new, Chinese to Western, local to international, all with a Hong Kong viewpoint in hopes to make the showcase appeal to everyone. 

Read more
Hong Kong Science Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Science Museum

Hong Kong Science Museum

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East

This exciting institution hosts interactive science demos that includes topics such as molecular gastronomy and robotics on top of its permanent exhibits. Highlights at the museum include the world of mirrors, a food science area and the 22-metre-high ‘energy machine’ that produces awesome audio-visual effects as it demonstrates various forms of energy. It’s electrifyingly fun. 

Read more
Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/文子言木

Dr Sun Yat-sen Museum

  • Museums
  • Science and technology
  • Mid-Levels

Dr Sun Yat-sen devoted his life to establishing the Republic of China. He had ties with Hong Kong, having received his education and devised plans for revolution here. The museum details his life and Hong Kong’s place in the founding of modern China. Admission is free, so schedule a visit next time you're in the area. 

Read more
Book online
Hong Kong Maritime Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Maritime Museum

Hong Kong Maritime Museum

  • Museums
  • Central

The former fishing island that is Hong Kong has a wonderfully rich maritime history and the Hong Kong Maritime Museum showcases how the city has developed through seafaring and illustrates how China, Asia and the West have contributed to the development of boats, ships, maritime exploration and trade and naval warfare. The harbourfront museum puts on rotating exhibitions including nature conservation and the history of typhoons in Hong Kong on top of their permanent exhibitions in the galleries. Visitors can discover a wealth of interesting trivia and have fun with interactive displays. Grab a coffee at Cafe 8 while you’re there, which employs staff with learning disabilities in support The Nesbitt Centre. 

 

Read more
Cube O Discovery Park
Photograph: Courtesy Cube O Discovery Park

Cube O Discovery Park

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

Covering an area of over 10,000 feet, Cube O Discovery Park is a jellyfish-themed interactive ocean experience centre that welcomes all to explore the mysterious ocean and its marine life. Stop by the acrylic window projection, where views of real marine life are combined with projected light and special effects, or visit the jellyfish kaleidoscope, where mirrors and colourful lights give off the illusion of countless jellyfish dancing in all directions.

Better yet, head to the jellyfish research institute to learn about the ecology of jellyfish and the difference between all the species – you’ll even get to interact with the jellyfish and watch them get fed! There will also be fun multimedia games available, where guests are invited to play as a small fish and avoid its predators lurking nearby, or become "guardians of the ocean" and rescue a stranded green sea turtle. The rescue mission follows real turtle rescue procedures, so you’ll be able to learn about the work of professional conservationists too.

After all the excitement, if your little ones still have the energy left, let them run wild inside the centre’s ocean-themed play space, or refuel at the Cube O Cafe with dishes like chicken wings, burgers, pasta, and desserts.

 

Read more
Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Japanese ramen brand Nissin's famous Cup Noodles Museum opened in Hong Kong in March 2021, setting up shop at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui. The museum spans across a 10,000sq ft space and features Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop, and two popular workshops – My Cupnoodles Factory and Demae Iccho Factory – from the original museum in Osaka, Japan. Aside from workshops, visitors can also drop by the gift shop and browse through a variety of exclusive souvenirs, gift sets, and more. Rare Nissin-themed toys and collections are also on display at the shop. 

Read more
M+
Photograph: Courtesy M+

M+

  • Art
  • West Kowloon

Located within the West Kowloon Cultural District, the 65,000sq m venue is designed by renowned Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron – the brilliant minds behind famous structures such as the Beijing National Stadium (aka the Bird's Nest) and Prada's flagship store in Tokyo – in partnership with architecture firms TFP Farrells and Arup.

Clad with a large LED system on its harbour-facing facade to display collections, special commissions, and other museum-related content, the waterfront museum is a striking addition to the city’s skyline. Inside, the building features 17,000sq m of exhibition space across 33 galleries, and houses various facilities and public spaces, including a rooftop garden, research centre, multimedia library, restaurants, cinemas, and the Found Space, which caters to major installations.

Exhibitions at the museum will cover themes of architecture and design, post-war art, conceptual art, installation art and much more. Click here for more information about upcoming exhibitions held at M+.

Aside from exhibitions, visitors can also enjoy a programme of live performances, talks, tours, workshops, screenings, and online events for three weekends following the museum opening. Alternatively, head to the Curator Creative Cafe for drinks and nibbles and The Other Shop for a vast selection of art prints, stationery, hand-crafted items by local artists, books, and more.

Read more
Heritage of Mei Ho House
Photograph: Shutterstock

Heritage of Mei Ho House

  • Attractions
  • Historic buildings and sites
  • Sham Shui Po

The only surviving remnant of Hong Kong’s oldest public housing project and the recipient of a Unesco honorable mention, Mei Ho House is a vital piece of local history and architecture built after a fire in 1954 left 58,000 homeless. Nowadays, in addition to being a functioning youth hostel, Mei Ho House is also a museum dedicated to the history of public housing in the area. The estate’s single-floor wet market is one of Hong Kong’s most authentic and is well worth a gander before plans to redevelop it gain traction.

Read more
