Following BlackPink’s performance in Hong Kong, Korean music label YG Entertainment’s latest boy band, Treasure, will also be stopping in Hong Kong for their world tour. Taking place on May 20 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the concert will see the 10-member boy group hit the stage with powerful dance performances, heartfelt ballads, and more. Shortly after, they'll be stopping in Macau on May 22 to do it all again.



Those who hold valid early-bird Treasure fan club memberships from the Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets for the Hong Kong show on February 7 from 10am. Meanwhile, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on the following day, and tickets for the general public will be available starting February 9 on Cityline. The same procedure will follow for the Macau tickets, with Weverse presale tickets going live on February 17 and general public tickets being available on February 18 on Galaxy Macau. Find more details about the Hong Kong concert on Live Nation’s website, and find more details about the Macau concert on Galaxy Macau's website.