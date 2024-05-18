Hong Kong
Elijah Woods ‘ilu 24/7, 365’ Asia tour

  • Music
  • Kitty Woo Stadium, San Po Kong
Elijah Woods Hong Kong concert ilu 24/7, 365
Photograph: Courtesy George Pimentel / Live Nation
This will be the multi-platinum artist’s first tour in Asia

Multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter Elijah Woods is bringing his tour to Asia, playing locations such as Singapore, Bangkok, Tokyo, and, of course, Hong Kong. This is the artist’s first time touring in Asia, and fans can expect that his wildly catchy melodies performed in person will only be more enjoyable than ever. Tickets are running from $320 to $799.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Kitty Woo Stadium
2 Tsat Po Street, San Po Kong, Wong Tai Sin
Hong Kong
999077
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

