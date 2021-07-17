View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sweet_keungtoto

Would a McDonald’s meal named after Keung To convince you of how popular he and his group is? On top of the countless advertisements that seem to be everywhere these days, the band members are adored by their fans. For Keung To’s 22nd birthday, his fans crowdfunded money to place an advertisement that covered a tram with birthday greetings and photos of the star.

Other fans have also dedicated billboards and LED screens for other members of the group in celebration of their birthday. Anson Lo received a cruise ship LED light display that read birthday greetings as well as a huge billboard by the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront that attracted hoards of fans who lined up to take photos.

The band’s popularity has skyrocketed so much that there’s even a Facebook group called ‘My wife married Mirror and left my marriage in ruins concern group’, which currently has 304.7K members (as of writing). The group was created for husbands or boyfriends of Mirror fans to express their frustration towards their other half’s obsession with the boy band.