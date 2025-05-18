Subscribe
Ado Hibana world tour 2025
Photograph: Courtesy Crunchyroll
  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Arena, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended

Ado Hibana world tour 2025

The young talent is already on her second world tour

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Japanese singer-songwriter Ado is returning to Hong Kong for her second world tour Hibana towards the middle of next year. Kicking off in Japan in April, the Hibana tour will take place in cities like Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, and Seoul, before arriving in Hong Kong and other Asian and Australian cities in May, followed by Europe, North America, and Latin America.

‘Hibana’ means ‘spark’ in Japanese, and we’re sure the 22-year-old is bringing enough talent to light up the entire AsiaWorld-Arena. Expect to hear plenty of tracks from Ado’s second album Zanmu, and hopefully some of her previous hits like ‘Gira Gira’ and her breakthrough single ‘Usseewa’.

If you missed Ado when she was in town for her Wish debut world tour earlier this year, then mark your calendars! Ticket prices have yet to be released, but the organiser’s pre-sale will begin on November 19 at 10am – use the code CruchyrollxAdo to access the ticketing page on the official tour website. Tickets for the general public will then be available on November 22 at 10am.

Details

Event website:
sp.universal-music.co.jp/ado/hibana/
Address
AsiaWorld Arena
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

