B.I 2024 Hype Up Tour in Hong Kong

The rapper and singer will be one of the last acts to perform in KITEC

South Korean rapper, singer, and former IKON member B.I will be coming to Hong Kong and Macau on tour towards the end of the month. Commencing in Seoul on May 18, this series of concerts will take him to several Asian cities including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur, before wrapping up with Macau in July.

Ticket prices range from $780 to $1,680. All attendees will receive a poster, while the more pricey tiers will also get the chance to receive signed merchandise and group photos with B.I, and the VIP tier can enjoy sound check access, signed album giveaways, the high-touch session, and more. This will also be one of the last concerts held in Star Hall before KITEC closes permanently, so grab the chance to see your idol and bid this music venue goodbye in one go!