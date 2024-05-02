The Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, more commonly known by the acronym KITEC, has confirmed that it will shut down permanently on June 30. In plans that were confirmed by the government last March, the KITEC site, which consists of an exhibition centre, the E-Max shopping mall, and performance spaces, will be redeveloped into three commercial buildings.

Initially built in 1995 under Hopewell Holdings, KITEC has hosted scores of concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and commercial events over the years. In particular, the loss of the live music venue Music Zone, which ceased operations earlier this year in March, is a particularly regrettable one. Despite only being a mid-sized venue, the performance space has played host to international and local musicians including the likes of Miyavi, Laufey, Tom Odell, Rubberband, Dean Fujioka, N.Y.P.D., and many more.

Though not the easiest location to get to – KITEC sits more than a 15-minute walk from Kowloon Bay MTR station, and to this day many are still confused as to where the free shuttle bus is – this performance space was important to a lot of talents launching their careers or wanting to play intimate venues, because Music Zone was an all-inclusive space with a manageable size at an affordable price point. Before the official closing date, KITEC’s other larger performance space Star Hall will still host a range of shows in May for artists like Korean singer and rapper B.I, Korean boy band BTOB, and Hong Kong band P1X3L.

The E-Max shopping mall is a 900,000-square-foot space which houses retail options like fashion outlet shops and interior design stores, as well as a small range of food and beverage options. KITEC is far from a foodie or shopper’s haven, but it does provide nearby office workers with options for their lunch breaks. With its impending closure, workers in the neighbourhood will have to cross this multi-purpose venue off their list.

Recommended reading:

Guide to Hong Kong’s fireworks

The curtains have drawn permanently on President Theatre

Beckaly Franks steps down as owner of The Pontiac

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.