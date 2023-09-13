Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Café Carlyle

  Music
  Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  Café Carlyle Hong Kong
    Café Carlyle Hong Kong
  Café Carlyle Hong Kong
    Café Carlyle Hong Kong
  Café Carlyle Hong Kong
    Café Carlyle Hong Kong
At Café Carlyle, you don’t get a concert – you share an experience

Café Carlyle Hong Kong is named for its predecessor, the legendary New York supper club Café Carlyle. Intimate with an understated glamour, members and guests of Carlyle & Co. can visit for live music performances in one of the city’s best music venues. The Hong Kong edition is the only global location outside New York.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
56/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

Café Carlyle Presents: Lisa Fischer

  • Funk, soul and disco

Vocalist legend Lisa Fischer will be singing to a select audience for just a handful of nights, in one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive and intimate music venues. Her single ‘How Can I Ease The Pain’ from her debut album So Intense had won Fischer a Grammy in 1992, and her star shot even further with her appearance in the lauded documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. Now, Fischer is bringing her bold, beautiful vocals to our city from October 4 to 7.  Café Carlyle, the landmark jewel situated within private members’ club Carlyle & Co., will be hosting this musical star. A small number of tickets will be available on an enquiry basis to the public, so get in touch ASAP or start ringing up your friends who are members.

