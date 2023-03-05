Hong Kong
Clockenflap 2023

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
Hong Kong’s biggest international music festival returns after three years

Yes, you read that right. After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is finally returning to Central Harbourfront in March 2023. Taking place from March 3 to 5, the international outdoor music and arts festival will return with a world-class festival experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. Expect a stellar lineup full of local and international music acts across multiple stages at Central Harbourfront over the weekend.

Unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021 will remain valid for the new dates in 2023. Arrangements for using these tickets will be shared with existing ticket holders closer to the festival. Stay tuned to Clockenflap's website for the first announcement of artist lineup and early bird ticket details.

Details

Event website:
www.clockenflap.com/
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

