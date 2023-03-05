Time Out says

Yes, you read that right. After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is finally returning to Central Harbourfront in March 2023. Taking place from March 3 to 5, the international outdoor music and arts festival will return with a world-class festival experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. Expect a stellar lineup full of local and international music acts across multiple stages at Central Harbourfront over the weekend.



Unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021 will remain valid for the new dates in 2023. Arrangements for using these tickets will be shared with existing ticket holders closer to the festival. Stay tuned to Clockenflap's website for the first announcement of artist lineup and early bird ticket details.