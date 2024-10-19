Clockenflap confirms Central Cee as part of final line-up announcement

Update, October 18:

The full line-up for this year’s Clockenflap music festival has finally been announced! The headline act for Saturday, which has been kept under wraps for months, is now confirmed to be British rapper and songwriter Central Cee. He rose to prominence with the singles Day in the Life and Loading, and his collaboration last year with rapper and actor Dave became the longest-running number one rap song on the UK charts.

Other newly announced artist highlights include alt-R&B singer Jillian Rose Banks, Korean indie-rock band The Black Skirts, American shoegaze act Wisp, Hong Kong’s own singer-songwriter Serrini, Taiwanese pop singer Misi Ke, Japanese collective Turtle Island, and more.

Tickets have already been through rounds of early-bird releases, pre-sales, and general sales, so it’s best to get a move on if you haven’t done so already. Single-day tickets cost $1,280, while weekend passes for the full three days are priced at $1,990. Those under 18 years old can enjoy discounted rates of $880 for single-day tickets, and $1,590 for the three-day pass.

The legendary French electronica duo Air will headline on Friday, while Central Cee commands the stage on Saturday night, and Jack White of the White Stripes fame takes the top billing on Sunday to wrap things up. The festival has also announced British indie legends Suede as a special guest, who will be performing an extended 90-minute set. This marks the first time that the band has performed in Hong Kong since 2016.

Other artists who are also confirmed to play at Clockenflap 2024 between November 29 and December 1 include St. Vincent, Glass Animals, Jamie XX, Porter Robinson, Creepy Nuts, Yama, Deca Joins, Golden English Party, and Salty Chick. We’re excited to see a good bit of rock, electronica, indie, J-pop, psychedelic pop-rock, hip-hop, Taiwanese bands, and math rock in this year’s line-up – see you all out there in the crowd!

