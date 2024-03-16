CNBlue ‘CNBluentity’ Asia tour

Time Out says

The rock band is gearing up for the Asian leg of their ‘CNBluentity’ tour, with Hong Kong as the first stop! A combination of the band’s name and the word ‘identity’, ‘CNBluentity’ promises electrifying performances that showcase the individuality of each member. Their concert in Seoul last October marked the end of their six-year hiatus. Comprising vocalist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk, and bassist Lee Jung-shin, the band debuted 14 years ago and has since released multiple hits such as Alone, Love Light, Love, Can’t Stop, I’m Sorry, Y, Why…, and more. Tickets will be available from February 16 at 10am. Stay tuned to HK Ticketing for the latest updates.