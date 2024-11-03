Subscribe
Colde
Photograph: Courtesy Wavy
  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon

Colde 2024 Blueprint Asia tour

The hit producer is making his Hong Kong debut

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

South Korean rapper, R&B songwriter, and producer Colde will be performing on a Hong Kong stage for the first time in November. Through October and November, the artist will be going on his Asia and Oceania tour, putting on shows in Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Taipei, before coming to Hong Kong, and then heading off a few days later for a handful of cities in Australia and Thailand.

Colde has had several stunning collaborations with artists like RM, Baekhyun, and (G)I-dle’s Soyeon, and also produced music for the likes of SHINee, on top of his own solo hits such as Nirvana Blues and Star – so expect to treat your ears during his set. The Hong Kong leg of his Blueprint concert is actually part of the upcoming HKT x WestK Popfest, which means with one ticket, you can essentially catch Colde’s concert alongside a range of other musicians and activities. 

Details

Address
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

