F.T. Island ‘Hey Day’ in Hong Kong

Time Out says

The famous rock band returns to Hong Kong after seven long years and takes centre stage at KITEC’s Star Hall on March 2. The ‘Hey Day’ concert is a token of gratitude to their fans’ unwavering support throughout the past 17 years, and Hong Kong marks the final stop of their Asia tour. Expect to sing along to iconic hits like Severely, Love Love Love, Hello Hello, Love Sick, To The Light, and many more. Tickets are priced from $880 to $1,680.