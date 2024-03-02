Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

F.T. Island ‘Hey Day’ in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
FT Island
Photograph: Courtesy Weverse
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Rock band F.T. Island returns to Hong Kong after seven long years

The famous rock band returns to Hong Kong after seven long years and takes centre stage at KITEC’s Star Hall on March 2. The ‘Hey Day’ concert is a token of gratitude to their fans’ unwavering support throughout the past 17 years, and Hong Kong marks the final stop of their Asia tour. Expect to sing along to iconic hits like SeverelyLove Love LoveHello HelloLove SickTo The Light, and many more. Tickets are priced from $880 to $1,680.

Selena Chan
Written by
Selena Chan

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

19:00KITEC
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.