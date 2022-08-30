Hong Kong
Timeout

Frank's Records

  • Music
  • Central
frank's interior
Photograph: Courtesy Todd R Darling
Time Out says

Sat on top of Franks Italian American Social Club, Frank’s Records is an intimate 12 seat cocktail bar and listening lounge area that also has a record retail section that sells an extensive collection of hiphop vinyls, along with rock, jazz, soul, reggae, and electronica records. 

Details

Address:
7/F, 79 Wyndham St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
franksrecords.com
2877 0210

What’s on

Taisteal Jazz Dinner at Frank's Records

  • Jazz

While Frank’s Records is normally known for live DJ sets and hip hop vinyl records, they’re swapping things up with their latest dinner night in partnership with Milestone Beverages on September 1. Presenting the Taisteal Jazz Dinner ($858), Frank’s Records offers Taisteal Scotch whiskies and cocktails that honour century-long whisky traditions alongside a starter smorgasbord, your choice of main course, and delectable dessert as you unwind and listen to snazzy jazz music. Get your tickets to this dinner and drinks event here.

