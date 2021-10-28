Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Freespace Jazz Fest 2021

Freespace Jazz Fest 2021

Music, Jazz West Kowloon Art Park , West Kowloon Thursday October 28 2021 - Sunday October 31 2021
Freespace Jazz Fest
Photograph: Courtesy of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

Get those fingers snapping as Freespace Jazz Fest returns to the beautiful West Kowloon Art Park for its third edition. Featuring a brilliant a programme of indoor and outdoor music events, this four-day weekend brings together a cross-generational host of top homegrown talents and a range of musical styles – from jazz reinterpretations of classical pieces, traditional big band and experimental music to world music fusion. Learn more about the events here.

Event website: https://www.westkowloon.hk/en/jazzfest#overview
Venue name: West Kowloon Art Park
Address: West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
