Freespace Jazz Fest 2021
Get those fingers snapping as Freespace Jazz Fest returns to the beautiful West Kowloon Art Park for its third edition. Featuring a brilliant a programme of indoor and outdoor music events, this four-day weekend brings together a cross-generational host of top homegrown talents and a range of musical styles – from jazz reinterpretations of classical pieces, traditional big band and experimental music to world music fusion. Learn more about the events here.
https://www.westkowloon.hk/en/jazzfest#overview
|West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong