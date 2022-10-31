Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Halloween Idol at Macpherson Stadium

  • Music, Music festivals
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
  1. night palette
    Photograph: Night Palette/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. otome syndream band members
    Photograph:Otome Syndream/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Otodol
    Photograph: Otodol/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Get kawaii this Halloween with these pop performances

If you’re looking for things to do this Halloween, then make sure to check out the Halloween Idol music festival at Macpherson Stadium. Taking place on October 31, Halloween Idol presents a night full of music and fun as 11 local idol girl groups like Otome Syndream, Night Palette, Ruler, Maid Planet, and others perform their hit tracks on stage. Three ticket categories are available for purchase. VIP ticket holders get access to seats closest to the stage, where they can interact with all the performing groups after the show, and take home a signed poster from one of the performing groups. Tickets for picture taking with the performers are also available after the show. Make sure to dress up in a fun ensemble so you can snap for the 'gram with the performers dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes.

Purchase your tickets for Halloween Idol on Kktix’s website.

Details

Event website:
skn.kktix.cc/events/skn1031
Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.
Price:
$380-$880

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.