If you’re looking for things to do this Halloween, then make sure to check out the Halloween Idol music festival at Macpherson Stadium. Taking place on October 31, Halloween Idol presents a night full of music and fun as 11 local idol girl groups like Otome Syndream, Night Palette, Ruler, Maid Planet, and others perform their hit tracks on stage. Three ticket categories are available for purchase. VIP ticket holders get access to seats closest to the stage, where they can interact with all the performing groups after the show, and take home a signed poster from one of the performing groups. Tickets for picture taking with the performers are also available after the show. Make sure to dress up in a fun ensemble so you can snap for the 'gram with the performers dressed up in adorable Halloween costumes.

Purchase your tickets for Halloween Idol on Kktix’s website.