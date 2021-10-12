Spooky things to see and do in Hong Kong this Halloween

Dogs in Halloween costumes? Sign us up! On Sunday, October 31, Stazione Novella is hosting a Halloween Party specifically for all the hounds of the night. Dress your pooch in their most adorable costume and bring them to Stazione from 11am to 2pm. Grab a coffee or Aperol Spritz while your furball devours a house-made pup-perfect treat! The best-dressed dog will even get a special surprise at the end, so make sure your pooch stands out!
If bumping shoulders with hoards of drunk zombies and sexy witches isn't exactly your idea of Halloween fun (don’t even get me started on the Squid Game Halloween costumes this year), we've got you covered. From spending a paw-some day with your pooch to a hauntingly bizarre Japanese art show, here’s how you can enjoy the spooky holiday without any of the booze, should you not want to.
