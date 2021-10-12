Hong Kong
Junji Ito the mills
Photograph: Cara Hung

Spooky things to see and do in Hong Kong this Halloween

It doesn't always have to be a drunken rampage around LKF

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
If bumping shoulders with hoards of drunk zombies and sexy witches isn't exactly your idea of Halloween fun (don’t even get me started on the Squid Game Halloween costumes this year), we've got you covered. From spending a paw-some day with your pooch to a hauntingly bizarre Japanese art show, here’s how you can enjoy the spooky holiday without any of the booze, should you not want to.

RECOMMENDED: If you are looking for some boozy action, check out these Halloween parties that are happening this year.

Doggy Halloween at Stazione Novella
Photograph: Courtesy Stazione Novella

Doggy Halloween at Stazione Novella

  • Things to do
  • Soho

Dogs in Halloween costumes? Sign us up! On Sunday, October 31, Stazione Novella is hosting a Halloween Party specifically for all the hounds of the night. Dress your pooch in their most adorable costume and bring them to Stazione from 11am to 2pm. Grab a coffee or Aperol Spritz while your furball devours a house-made pup-perfect treat! The best-dressed dog will even get a special surprise at the end, so make sure your pooch stands out!

Read more
Heebie-Jeebies at Harry's Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Harry's Kitchen

Heebie-Jeebies at Harry's Kitchen

  • Things to do
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Baking studio Harry's Kitchen is getting into the hair-raising spirit of Halloween this year by offering a series of classes for parents and kids to get their hands dirty – we're talking spider cookies, spooky cake pops, and frighteningly delicious cakes! The classes will incorporate healthy, low-sugar ingredients too so you can enjoy all the treats without too much of the guilt. Classes range from $580 to $980 per session, but you can also get the Heebie-Jeebies Combo Package for a special discount on two classes, which includes the Cookie Hijacker class and the members-only Ghost-on-a-stick class. Head to harryskitchenhk.com for more info on each class and make a reservation now.

Read more
Immersive Journey of Junji Ito
Photograph: Cara Hung

Immersive Journey of Junji Ito

  • Art
  • Tsuen Wan

Embark on the Immersive Journey of Junji Ito at The Mills this Halloween, and surround yourself with the works of the most notable Japanese horror manga artist of our time. Known for his vividly daunting and detailed art style, Junji Ito's captivating world of horror and imagination is truly one of a kind – which makes this exhibition the perfect activity for All Hallow's Eve. 

The exhibition is divided into five areas inspired by major stories from the artist's manga, including Crossroads, Souichi's Convenient Curse, Slug Girl, Town of No Roads, and Tomie's Haunted House. Once you step inside, life-sized manga characters, plus eerily detailed settings will put you in the midst of his tales of terror. If it all gets a little too much for you (don't worry, we understand), step through to the sixth and final exhibit where you can read all about Junji Ito and relish in mini replicas of his manga characters.

Read more
Buy ticket
Let’s Get Wicked Again at Disneyland Halloween 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Disneyland

Let’s Get Wicked Again at Disneyland Halloween 2021

  • Things to do
  • Lantau Island

Prepare yourself for a magical night of tricks and treats, and say hello to the iconic villains from classic Disney stories! Ready to step back into the spotlight after a two-year break, the wicked yet lovable Disney villains will take centre stage to stir up some trouble at the mesmerising Let's Get Wicked musical show. The forces of evil have also turned Adventureland into a Wicked Fun Party Zone, where Maleficent, Cruella De Vil and the god of mischief Loki will be waiting on hand to greet their fans. If you're in the mood for more mayhem, other villains will be at the Halloween Time Festival Gardens after dark for you to go trick-or-treating and fill up your bag with candies.

As for those visiting during the daytime, be sure to join the traditional Mickey’s Halloween Time Street Party, where upbeat music will fill the air and all your favourite Disney pals – including Vampirina and Princess Sofia for the first – will appear atop giant jack-o’-lantern, together with numerous parade performers. 

This year, there'll also be over 100 varieties of Disney villain products and Halloween-themed food and beverages at the park. From villainous headbands and glow in the dark tattoo stickers to a devilish Halloween snack platter and a Poison Apple specialty drink that's made with one-part magic potion! If you’re ready for a wicked time, click here to get your tickets now.

Read more
Buy ticket
Lost Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy SM

Lost Hong Kong

  • Things to do
  • Causeway Bay

While the extreme hype for escape rooms has simmered down over the last few years, Lost Hong Kong strives to update and add regular new challenges to keep things fresh for patrons. Currently with six different locations across Hong Kong, there’s a slew of horrifying themed rooms to choose from, each with varying difficulties and frightening storylines like the Hong Kong-themed rooms Nathan Road 452 (at Lost Mong Kok), where participants will have to figure their way out of a haunted apartment that no one dares to talk about, and The Windsor (at Lost Causeway Bay), which revolves around the urban legend of the Fox Spirit where children who had full moon celebrations held in the Windsor Building would all die unexpectedly. So, grab your best thrill-seeking buddies this Halloween and put your puzzle-solving brains to the test – if you dare.

Read more
Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Park Hong Kong

Ocean Park Halloween Fest 2021

  • Things to do
  • Wong Chuk Hang

Ocean Park’s annual Halloween Fest is back! Turning into the largest haunting ground in Hong Kong, the park celebrates its 20th anniversary with a hell of a lot of immersive and experiential activities. 

Begin your adventure at the Jack O’Lantern’s Kingdom and stroll through the mysterious garden filled with freaky creatures and ghouls, before greeting the enormous 5-metre-tall Jack O’ Lantern King. Or, if you're feeling brave, take things up a notch at Old Hong Kong’s Murder Mysteries and find clues to help solve the infamous murder that took place on the dark streets of the city – but beware of ghouls lurking in the dark! And if that's still not enough to satisfy the thrill-seeker in you, there are also three interactive experiences – Survivor of the Undead, Forbidden Rainforest Treasure Hunt and The Supernatural Ghost Tour – that will definitely have you sweating in all the places you didn’t know you could sweat. 

Apart from interactive experiences, there'll also be a series of spooktacular shows and performances such as the Shadows in the Dark light show, along with plenty of Halloween-themed noms and photo ops. So what are you waiting for? Bag yourself a ticket and head to oceanpark.com.hk this Halloween!

Read more
Buy ticket
Halloween at The Mills
Photograph: Courtesy The Mills

Halloween at The Mills

  • Things to do
  • Tsuen Wan

For a family-friendly activity this Halloween, The Mills is where you ought to be. Take your little ones trick-or-treating around the different shops on October 30 and 31, and snap a pic of your scariest moments at The Mills for a chance to win cash coupons from selected tenants! Simply upload your photo(s) on Instagram, use #TheMillsHalloween2021 in your caption, and tag @themillshk to enter the competition. What's more, those who spend $400 or above (maximum of two transactions) at The Mills can also enjoy a complimentary hand painting session. There are limited spots available, so it's first come first served!

Read more
Spooky Halloween Skating Party at Discovery Bay Ice Rink
Photograph: Courtesy Discovery Bay Ice Rink

Spooky Halloween Skating Party at Discovery Bay Ice Rink

  • Things to do
  • Discovery Bay

From October 29 to 31, the Discovery Bay Ice Rink invites all to put on their best Halloween outfits and celebrate the spookiest day of the year together! Enter the best dressed competition by sharing a photo of you in your Halloween costume before the clock strikes midnight (12am) on October 31,) on Facebook or Instagram with #dbirhalloween2021 and follow DB Ice Rink’s official Facebook and Instagram page. The winner will receive a three-month pass for a public skating session with a gift pack from Green Common. You can also visit on October 30 and skate among other ‘ghosts’ at the spooky glow party, where there will be water-based glow paint for guests to paint on their face or body. Staff members at the ice rink will also dress up in Halloween costumes, ready to give out candies to trick-or-treaters. 

As an extra special treat, all skaters will receive a bottle of Pocari Sweat ion water (350 ml), a piece of Oatchi (oat-based mochi frozen dessert) and a voucher for OmniPork Luncheon from Green Common (available while stocks last).

Read more
Buy ticket
Halloween workshops at PMQ
Photograph: Courtesy PMQ

Halloween workshops at PMQ

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
  • Sheung Wan

Turn every trick into a treat this Halloween and sign up for a fun workshop in the Creative Workshop Series @PMQ. Whether it’s a festive pumpkin lantern workshop, where you’ll learn to make a 3D paper art pumpkin lantern with Halloween paper sets; a 3D pattern forming workshop, where you can make a cardholder, phone bag or handbag that’s totally unique to you; or a special Curiosity Kids science class where your little ones can make their own gooey Halloween slime, there’s something for everyone. Click here to sign up and find out more about each workshop.

Read more
