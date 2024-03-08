Celebrated Japanese singer Utada Hikaru has announced that she is coming to Hong Kong on her Science Fiction tour. This will be her first tour in many years, as well as her first-ever concert in Hong Kong. Apart from the fact that she’s also playing in Taipei, other details such as location, date, time, and tickets have all yet to be announced, but check back as we’ll update when we hear more!
Hikaru Utada Science Fiction Tour 2024
Utada Hikaru will be performing in Hong Kong for the first time
Details
