Hikaru Utada Science Fiction Tour 2024

  • Music
Utada Hikaru Science Fiction tour 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Sony Music Taiwan - Jpop
Time Out says

Utada Hikaru will be performing in Hong Kong for the first time

Celebrated Japanese singer Utada Hikaru has announced that she is coming to Hong Kong on her Science Fiction tour. This will be her first tour in many years, as well as her first-ever concert in Hong Kong. Apart from the fact that she’s also playing in Taipei, other details such as location, date, time, and tickets have all yet to be announced, but check back as we’ll update when we hear more! 

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

