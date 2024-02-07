Kyuhyun ‘Restart’ Asia tour

Time Out says

After parting ways with SM Entertainment last year, Super Junior’s lead vocalist Kyuhyun announces his first solo Asia tour with his new agency Antenna. Named after his latest mini album, the ‘Restart’ tour features 11 shows in Seoul, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, as well as Hong Kong. The singer is taking the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo on April 4, performing his signature ballads such as At Gwanghwamun, A Million Pieces, and Time With You. Ticket details are yet to be announced so stay tuned!