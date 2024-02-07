Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kyuhyun ‘Restart’ Asia tour

  • Music, Pop
Kyuhyun
Photograph: Courtesy Antenna
Advertising

Time Out says

Super Junior’s lead vocalist Kyuhyun announces his first solo Asia tour with his new agency Antenna

After parting ways with SM Entertainment last year, Super Junior’s lead vocalist Kyuhyun announces his first solo Asia tour with his new agency Antenna. Named after his latest mini album, the ‘Restart’ tour features 11 shows in Seoul, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, as well as Hong Kong. The singer is taking the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo on April 4, performing his signature ballads such as At GwanghwamunA Million Pieces, and Time With You. Ticket details are yet to be announced so stay tuned! 

Selena Chan
Written by
Selena Chan

Details

Address:
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.