Laufey strolls up to us with a series of small waves. Her elfin frame is swamped in a cosy outfit of baggy jeans and a navy blue jumper cheekily bearing the name of German composer George Friedrich Handel. She would later change into a floaty black dress for the evening’s performance, but for now, the singer-songwriter is all about comfort. When I comment on how fresh she looks, Laufey grins, “I just got my makeup done, that’s why. And I’m actually not jetlagged.”

Just like singing legends such as Shakira, Madonna, and Beyonce, Laufey Lin Jónsdóttir is best known by only her first name. Blending jazz, classical music, and bedroom pop, the 24-year-old blew up when her single From the Start trended on TikTok. Since her graduation from Berklee College of Music in 2021, it’s been a whirlwind of success for Laufey – she released her debut EP Typical of Me that same year, her debut album Everything I Know About Love in 2022, and most recently, her second studio album Bewitched just earlier this month.

To say that music is in Laufey’s blood would be a bit of an understatement. Her parents and her grandfather were all violinists, while she was trained at the cello. “I wanted to stand out and do something different from them,” she says. Her own music is an arresting blend of modern jazz, sultry vocals, and dreamy lyrics that read like Laufey’s personal diary.

We catch up before the second Hong Kong night of her sold-out Asia and Australia tour to chat about the dark side of love, introducing jazz to a wider audience, and her best Hong Kong memories.

