Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
clockenflap hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy kitmin/Clockenflap

Upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong

The best live music events you can't miss

Jenny Leung
Cherry Chan
Edited by
Jenny Leung
Written by
Cherry Chan
Advertising

Ever since the ban on live music performances was lifted, along with the easing of Covid-19 measures for Hong Kong arrivals, the city's music scene has been thriving with activity. From homegrown talents performing at intimate venues to international stars taking on the big stage, there's much to look forward to for eager concertgoers. If you want to be in the know on all the latest concerts and gigs happening around town, bookmark this page and come back regularly for more updates. 

RECOMMENDED: In the meantime, check out our list of the best live music venues in Hong Kong

Upcoming music events taking place in Hong Kong

Mark your calendars Unik Music Festival 2022
Photograph: 831/Facebook

Mark your calendars Unik Music Festival 2022

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Central

Missed seeing concerts of your favourite international artists? Catch Unik Music Festival, a two-day festival happening on December 10 and 11 at Central Harbourfront Event Space. Watch Asian music acts over the course of two days, which includes Japanese pop star Kyary Pamyu Pamyu as she performs adorably cute songs and performances from K-pop stars such as singer-songwriter Jay B, Hyolyn, and CL. Taiwanese band 831 will provide uplifting anthems to rock out to, whereas Singaporean singer Qiu Fengze makes his debut in Hong Kong with his Mandopop songs. Aside from international artists, be sure to catch performances from local artists, including Tyson Yoshi, Jason Chan, Lolly Pop, Lag Chun, as well as Jer and Jeremy from mega-popular boy band Mirror.

Read more
Buy ticket
Japanese singer-songwriter Takase Toya comes to Hong Kong for the first time
Photograph: 高瀬統也 Takase Toya/Facebook

Japanese singer-songwriter Takase Toya comes to Hong Kong for the first time

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Kowloon Bay

Make this Christmas extra special and celebrate it at a concert! From December 24 to 25, Japanese singer-songwriter Takase Toya will be performing two shows at Music Zone@E-Max as part of his ‘Road to Hong Kong’ tour. Watch as he performs on stage and combines electronic and R&B music with toxic and gritty lyrics, evoking emotions of melancholic and unrequited young love.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Blackpink comes to Hong Kong in January
Photograph: Facebook/Blackpink

Blackpink comes to Hong Kong in January

  • Music
  • Pop
  • Chek Lap Kok

Calling all blinks, Blackpink is currently on a world tour to promote their comeback album Born Pink, and they’re stopping by Hong Kong to perform from January 13 to 15! If you want to witness the girls as they perform hit tracks like Kill This Love, Boombayah, Ddu-du Ddu-du as well as their newest songs Pink Venom and Shut Down, then be sure to get tickets as soon as they’re out. Those who hold valid early bird Blink memberships from Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on November 21 from 10am, while regular Blink members will get exclusive access to ticket sales at 11am.  

Read more
Advertising
Clockenflap returns in March 2023
Photograph: Courtesy kitmin/Clockenflap

Clockenflap returns in March 2023

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Central

Yes, you read that right. After a three-year hiatus, Clockenflap is finally returning to Central Harbourfront in March 2023. Taking place from March 3 to 5, the international outdoor music and arts festival will return with a world-class festival experience that music lovers in the city will relish in. Expect a stellar lineup full of local and international music acts across multiple stages at Central Harbourfront over the weekend.

Unrefunded tickets purchased for Clockenflap 2021 will remain valid for the new dates in 2023. Arrangements for using these tickets will be shared with existing ticket holders closer to the festival. Stay tuned to Clockenflap's website for the first announcement of artist lineup and early bird ticket details.

Read more
Creamfields returns to Hong Kong in 2023
Photograph: Courtesy Creamfields Hong Kong

Creamfields returns to Hong Kong in 2023

  • Music
  • Music festivals
  • Central

The UK’s iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, has announced their return to Hong Kong in 2023. Set to take place on April 1 and 2, the upcoming music fest will take place at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, so you’ll have plenty of space to rave and dance to your favourite tunes over the weekend.

The full lineup for the 2023 event is yet to be announced, but the festival has previously welcomed some of the world’s biggest artists to Hong Kong, including Diplo, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alesso, R3hab, DJ Snake, and many more – so fingers crossed! Stay tuned to Live Nation’s website or follow @creamfieldshk for more updates coming soon.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more cool stuff to do?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      An email you'll actually love

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!