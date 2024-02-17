Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nam Woo Hyun ‘Whitree’ Asia tour

  • Music, Pop
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
Nam Woo Hyun
Photograph: Courtesy SKN Live
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Infinite’s main vocalist Nam Woo Hyun is holding his first solo concert in Hong Kong

Infinite’s main vocalist Nam Woo Hyun is holding his first solo concert in Hong Kong this February following the group’s 13th-anniversary celebration and ‘Comeback Again’ Asia tour last year. The ‘Whitree’ tour is named after Woo Hyun’s first solo album and takes place on February 17 and 18 at MacPherson Stadium. Tickets range from $888 to $1,588, with certain packages offering fan benefits like signed posters, photo ops, and access to the sound check session.

Selena Chan
Written by
Selena Chan

Details

Address:
MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Transport:
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.