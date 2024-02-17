Nam Woo Hyun ‘Whitree’ Asia tour

Time Out says

Infinite’s main vocalist Nam Woo Hyun is holding his first solo concert in Hong Kong this February following the group’s 13th-anniversary celebration and ‘Comeback Again’ Asia tour last year. The ‘Whitree’ tour is named after Woo Hyun’s first solo album and takes place on February 17 and 18 at MacPherson Stadium. Tickets range from $888 to $1,588, with certain packages offering fan benefits like signed posters, photo ops, and access to the sound check session.