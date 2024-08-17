Subscribe
  1. Novel Fergus
  2. Novel Fergus
  • Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok

Novel Fergus Hungry Ghost Festival concert

Well, this is certainly a novel way to celebrate the festival

Hong Kong rapper and musician Novel Fergus is going to debut his first solo concert, coinciding with the traditional Chinese festivity, the Hungry Ghost Festival. Leaning into the spooky season, Fergus has themed his entire concert around Hungry Ghost and ghost stories, with decorations both inside and outside the concert hall. After understanding the power of storytelling in concerts, he realised that two of his newer singles, The Buddha Path and Rouge, were both based on Hong Kong films that deal with the supernatural, and so started designing his concert around this blueprint.

Apart from being a central character in the ghostly narrative, Fergus promises the night will be full of hip-hop, performances featuring cultural personalities from the Hungry Ghost Festival, dancers combining eastern and western tastes, and a live band accompanied by traditional Chinese instruments like the guzheng and erhu – sounds like a hip-hop concert unlike any we’ve seen before. The artist himself has also requested that concertgoers show up dressed in black or grey tones to match the spooky vibe! Tickets are selling for $699 to $999.

Details

Address
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Novel Fergus Hungry Ghost FestivalAsiaWorld Expo 20:00
