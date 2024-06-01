Time Out says

K-pop band Riize will be performing in Hong Kong for one day only on June 1. Despite only debuting in August 2023, the seven-strong group has already made a mark with their impressive debut album sales, and was also the opening act for IU on the second day of her H.E.R. world tour. For their own Riizing Day fan-con tour, the group will be performing in nine locations, including Hong Kong. Since they’ve just announced a new mini album, concert attendees will be the first to hear their new tracks live. Tickets range between $1,099 and $1,799, and fans who have registered for a Briize fanclub membership can access the pre-sale on April 17. General sales will then start on April 18.