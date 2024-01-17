Hong Kong
Timeout

IU
Photograph: AFP/Anthony Wallace

IU concert at AsiaWorld-Arena: Everything you need to know

The sensational Korean singer-songwriter returns to Hong Kong after five years

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
South Korean pop star IU, aka the ‘nation’s little sister’, is coming to Hong Kong this May as part of her upcoming ‘H.E.R’ world tour. Before you scramble online to secure your tickets, we’ve gathered all the answers to your key questions about the concert.

Where and when will IU’s concert be in Hong Kong?

IU’s ‘2024 H.E.R World Tour’ will be held in Hong Kong on May 25 and 26 at AsiaWorld-Arena. The time of her concerts have yet to be confirmed.

How do I get tickets for IU’s concert?

Currently, the only available information about IU’s upcoming tour are the concert dates. Be sure to check IU’s official Facebook page or Instagram to find details about ticket prices, seating arrangement, as well as official ticket purchasing links.

What other countries will IU visit for her world tour?

IU’s 2024 concert will span across 18 different cities and will kick off in Seoul during March. Other cities that IU will visit include Singapore, Manila, Berlin, Newark, Rosemont, Yokohama, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Atlanta, Oakland, Taipei, London, Osaka, Washington D.C, and Los Angeles.

