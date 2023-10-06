Hong Kong
Sam Smith Gloria The Tour 2023 in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Sam Smith
Photograph: Facebook/Sam Smith
Grammy Award-winning singer Sam Smith has announced that Gloria, their latest tour, will be coming to Asia later this year, with the first show taking place in Hong Kong at AsiaWorld-Expo on October 6. Aside from Hong Kong, Sam will be performing in other Asian cities like Taipei on October 9, and Seoul from October 17 to 18. Stay tuned to our website for more information closer to the concert’s date.

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
