Super Junior-L.S.S. ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour

Time Out says

Super Junior’s sixth sub-unit L.S.S., featuring Leetuk, Shindong, and Siwon, just made its debut with a Japanese album last year. To celebrate their new venture, the trio is embarking on their first-ever tour across various Asian cities, such as Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Running from $980 to $1,680, tickets are up for grabs here now.