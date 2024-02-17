Hong Kong
Timeout

Super Junior-L.S.S. ‘The Show: Th3ee Guys’ Asia tour

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Super Junior LSS
Photograph: Courtesy Applewood
The trio is embarking on their first-ever tour across various Asian cities, including Hong Kong

Super Junior’s sixth sub-unit L.S.S., featuring Leetuk, Shindong, and Siwon, just made its debut with a Japanese album last year. To celebrate their new venture, the trio is embarking on their first-ever tour across various Asian cities, such as Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Running from $980 to $1,680, tickets are up for grabs here now.

Selena Chan
Written by
Selena Chan

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

