TVXQ! ‘20&2’ Asia tour

  • Music, Pop
  • Macau, Macau
TVXQ!
Photograph: Courtesy SM Entertainment
Time Out says

The legendary K-pop duo announces two additional stops for their Asia tour, including Macau!

Following their sold-out concert in Hong Kong in January, this legendary K-pop duo, who had celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, announces two additional stops for their highly anticipated Asia tour – Macau and Jakarta. On March 30, Yunho and Changmin are set to rock the stage of The Londoner Arena with their timeless hits, including Rising Sun, Mirotic, Wrong Number, and Keep Your Head Down. Stay tuned for the ticket details!

Selena Chan
Written by
Selena Chan

Details

Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau

Dates and times

19:00Macau
