Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ultra Hong Kong 2024

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
  • Recommended
Ultra Hong Kong
Photograph: Facebook/Ultra Hong KongRoad to Ultra Hong Kong 2018
Advertising

Time Out says

Get ready for the ultimate party this September! Over the previous years, we've been lucky enough to welcome Road to Ultra in the city, and now, it's finally time for the real deal – Ultra Hong Kong.

Hosted in Hong Kong for the first time, Ultra Hong Kong will be held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space on September 14. The organisers have yet to announce details on the lineup but registration is open for folks to get their hands on limited early-bird tickets with over 50 percent off standard ticket prices.

The lineup for past Road to Ultra Hong Kong events has seen international DJs like David Guetta, Galantis, Hardwell, Zedd, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and many more spinning tracks and turning up the party throughout the night – so you can imagine our excitement.

Be sure to watch this space and come back for more updates!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.