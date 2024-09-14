Time Out says

Get ready for the ultimate party this September! Over the previous years, we've been lucky enough to welcome Road to Ultra in the city, and now, it's finally time for the real deal – Ultra Hong Kong.

Hosted in Hong Kong for the first time, Ultra Hong Kong will be held at the Central Harbourfront Event Space on September 14. The organisers have yet to announce details on the lineup but registration is open for folks to get their hands on limited early-bird tickets with over 50 percent off standard ticket prices.

The lineup for past Road to Ultra Hong Kong events has seen international DJs like David Guetta, Galantis, Hardwell, Zedd, Kygo, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, and many more spinning tracks and turning up the party throughout the night – so you can imagine our excitement.

Be sure to watch this space and come back for more updates!