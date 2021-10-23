Underground Legends 2021

Legend has it that The Underground is gathering some of the finest Hong Kong bands to perform in one epic night of musical mayhem! On October 23, five local bands will take to the stage and perform at Rula Live, including Nowhere Boys, Helium3, Andy is Typing..., Wondergarl (神奇膠), and the headline act Shumking Mansion. Doors open at 9pm and the first band will go on at 9.15pm. The venue only permits guests who have had at least one vaccination jab, but other than that, all are welcome to honour and celebrate some of the hardest working bands in Hong Kong!