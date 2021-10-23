Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Underground Legends 2021

Underground Legends 2021

Music Rula Live , Lan Kwai Fong Saturday October 23 2021
Nowhere Boys
1/3
Photograph: Calvin Sit
ShumKing Mansion
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy The Underground/ShumKing Mansion
Andy is Typing
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy The Underground/Andy is Typing

Legend has it that The Underground is gathering some of the finest Hong Kong bands to perform in one epic night of musical mayhem! On October 23, five local bands will take to the stage and perform at Rula Live, including Nowhere Boys, Helium3, Andy is Typing..., Wondergarl (神奇膠), and the headline act Shumking Mansion. Doors open at 9pm and the first band will go on at 9.15pm. The venue only permits guests who have had at least one vaccination jab, but other than that, all are welcome to honour and celebrate some of the hardest working bands in Hong Kong!

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Rula Live
Venue website: www.rulalive.com
Venue phone: 6031 2116
Address: G/F, Grand Progress Building, 58-62 D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central
Hong Kong

Price: $100 (student ticket with no drinks); $200 (walk-in ticket with one drink)

Dates And Times
    • Rula Live $100 (student ticket with no drinks); $200 (walk-in ticket with one drink)
