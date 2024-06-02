Hong Kong
Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Waterbomb Festival Seoul Hong Kong 2024
Photograph: Facebook/Waterbomb.Worldwide
Time Out says

South Korea is famous for many things: the food, K-pop, TV shows, cosmetics – the list goes on. And when it comes to throwing epic parties, the Waterbomb Festival undeniably takes the cake. Well, great news for Hongkongers who love to party because the festival is coming to Hong Kong! Although there is no official announcement yet, the festival's official website has dropped a pretty big hint by listing Hong Kong as one of its Asia tour stops with dates marked for June 1 and 2. There's also an Instagram page (@waterbomb_hongkong_official), which many are speculating to be the festival's official Hong Kong page. 

If you're unfamiliar with the Waterbomb Festival, all you need to know is that it's one of the hottest music fests in South Korea, where both artists and partygoers get absolutely drenched to the bone in water – and yes, expect there to be plenty of water fights. Past festivals have seen some of South Korea's biggest artists hit the stage, including K-pop girl groups aespa and Oh My Girl, as well as hip-hop and R&B artists Lee Young Ji, Jessi, Jay Park, Zico, Crush, Simon Dominic, and many more – so, fingers crossed for Hong Kong!

Do keep your eyes on our page, as more updates will be coming your way (hopefully) very soon.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.waterbombfestival.com/
Address:
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

