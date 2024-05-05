Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup, and everything you need to know

We've got all the info on the hottest Korean music festival landing in Hong Kong

Oh yes, South Korea's most epic water music festival – the Waterbomb Festival – is coming to Hong Kong! If you're ready to party like we are, here's a nifty guide we've put together with all the most important things you need to know, from tickets and prices to the star-studded lineup.

When and where is Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 happening?

The festival will take place over two days on the weekend of June 1 and 2, at the AXA x Wonderland venue (Nursery Park) at West Kowloon Cultural District.

Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 tickets and prices

The public sale for tickets to the Waterbomb music festival begins on May 6 from 2pm onwards via tix-get-go.kktix.cc. There are two types of tickets available: General Admission (GA) and VIP. The GA tickets cost $1,180 for one-day access, and $1,780 if you're planning to go on both days.

Those looking to get a more exclusive experience can opt for the VIP tickets, which cost $2,180 for one day and $3,280 for two days. All VIP tickets are inclusive of an exclusive entry lane, VIP viewing area, toilets, F&B options, and changing rooms.

Do note that you'll have to first register as a member to be able to buy a ticket. There will also be a handling fee of $38 and a Kktix booking fee of $12 for each ticket purchased.

Selecting a team colour

To tie in with the theme of water-fighting, you'll be asked to select a team colour when purchasing your tickets. There is no set limit for the number of participants in any one team colour, but groups purchasing multiple tickets in a single order can only select one team colour. Once your selection is made and the order is confirmed, it cannot be changed – so choose wisely!

Who is performing at Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024?

The Waterbomb festival is one of South Korea's biggest parties for good reason. It's known for its star-studded lineup packed with the hottest names from the Korean music industry, and this Hong Kong edition is no different. Check out the Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 artist lineup below:

Saturday, June 1:

Yugyeom, Loco, Hyuna, Stay C

Sunday, June 2:

Ph-1, Jessi, Rain

(More lineup details to be announced – so stay tuned!)

