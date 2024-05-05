Hong Kong
Timeout

Waterbomb Festival Hong Kong 2024
Photograph: Facebook/Waterbomb.Worldwide

Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup, and everything you need to know

We've got all the info on the hottest Korean music festival landing in Hong Kong

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Oh yes, South Korea's most epic water music festival – the Waterbomb Festival – is coming to Hong Kong! If you're ready to party like we are, here's a nifty guide we've put together with all the most important things you need to know, from tickets and prices to the star-studded lineup.

When and where is Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 happening?

The festival will take place over two days on the weekend of June 1 and 2, at the AXA x Wonderland venue (Nursery Park) at West Kowloon Cultural District.

Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 tickets and prices

The public sale for tickets to the Waterbomb music festival begins on May 6 from 2pm onwards via tix-get-go.kktix.cc. There are two types of tickets available: General Admission (GA) and VIP. The GA tickets cost $1,180 for one-day access, and $1,780 if you're planning to go on both days.

Those looking to get a more exclusive experience can opt for the VIP tickets, which cost $2,180 for one day and $3,280 for two days. All VIP tickets are inclusive of an exclusive entry lane, VIP viewing area, toilets, F&B options, and changing rooms.

Do note that you'll have to first register as a member to be able to buy a ticket. There will also be a handling fee of $38 and a Kktix booking fee of $12 for each ticket purchased.

Selecting a team colour

To tie in with the theme of water-fighting, you'll be asked to select a team colour when purchasing your tickets. There is no set limit for the number of participants in any one team colour, but groups purchasing multiple tickets in a single order can only select one team colour. Once your selection is made and the order is confirmed, it cannot be changed – so choose wisely!

Who is performing at Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024?

The Waterbomb festival is one of South Korea's biggest parties for good reason. It's known for its star-studded lineup packed with the hottest names from the Korean music industry, and this Hong Kong edition is no different. Check out the Waterbomb Hong Kong 2024 artist lineup below:

Saturday, June 1:

Yugyeom, Loco, Hyuna, Stay C

Sunday, June 2:

Ph-1, Jessi, Rain

(More lineup details to be announced – so stay tuned!)

Follow us on YouTubeFacebookInstagramand Threadsor subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.

