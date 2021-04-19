170 Hong Kong restaurants join Impossible Foods' Earth Month campaign this April

A third of all the globe’s man-made greenhouse gas emissions are linked to food, and industrial livestock agriculture – raising cows, pigs and chickens – are one of the leading producers of greenhouse gases. If you're looking for small ways to support the planet and help curb greenhouse gas emissions, one of the most immediate ways to do so is to choose plant-based food over animal meat. Though the results will not be immediate, they can cause an enormous positive environmental impact if done collectively. For the whole month of April, coinciding with the annual celebration of Earth Day happening on April 22, Impossible Foods is launching their second annual Earth Month campaign, which encourages the public to choose a plant-based meat dish over a dish made with animal meat. The programme sees around 170 restaurant outlets from over 60 restaurant brands in Hong Kong offering special dishes made with Impossible Meat, so you'll have many options to choose from.

Little Bao's Impossible Earth Bao ($128)

Customers who order Impossible dishes at the participating restaurants will receive special limited edition Earth Month merchandise, including enamel pins and stickers, whether through dining in or delivery. On Earth Day, April 22, diners order an Impossible dish at designated eateries which includes Beef & Liberty, The Butchers Club, Outback Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, and restaurants under Gaia Group and Lubuds Group, among others, can avail a free Impossible reusable cutlery, while supplies last. Once you get your Impossible Earth Month pin or sticker, bring this to L'Occitane's MEGA concept store and enjoy 10 percent discounts on low-waste beauty products throughout April. If you visit from April 22 to 25, present the Impossible-branded merchandise and get an additional rPET face towel gift with any purchase.

Superhooman’s Impossible Meat burger with curly fries ($118)and fried cauliflower with Impossible Meat Bolognese sauce ($88)

Those opting to cook at home may also receive the cutlery set upon purchasing two retail packs of Impossible Beef through parknshop.com. If you're looking for ready-to-cook meals, ParknShop is also offering five uniquely Hong Kong-style dishes made by foodful.hk which you can prepare at home through steaming or frying.

The Butchers Club and The Veggie Club's Mad Max, Hail, Ceasar!, and Barcelona

By the end of the campaign, Impossible Foods will reveal the programme's overall sustainability impact, covering results from all the participating restaurants and retail partners. For more information on Impossible's Earth Month initiative and to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit impossiblefoods.com.

