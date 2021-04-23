A BTS-themed McDonald’s meal is dropping in Hong Kong on June 3

Are you a part of the BTS Army? You know, the super-popular seven-member South Korean boy band that skyrocketed to global fame with their seriously addictive pop hits, slick dance moves, and boyish good looks? Well, since you’re here, we thought you might.

McDonald’s, which has collaborated with many artists including Cantopop singer Keung To in Hong Kong, is collaborating with the K-pop group for exclusive BTS-themed meal sets made up of the boy band’s favourite menu items: a 10-piece box of Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a medium Coke. McDonald’s will also be introducing two new sauces for dipping, including Sweet Chili and Cajun which have been inspired by recipes from McDonald’s in South Korea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald's Hong Kong (@mcdonaldshk)

The fast-food chain posted an Instagram to tease fans with the upcoming launch showing seven fries in the boy band's logo.

The BTS-themed McDonald’s meal will roll out worldwide from May 26 onwards and will hit countries, including South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and around 50 other locations, over the course of a month. The meal will be available in Hong Kong and Macau on June 3.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news! The Time Out global survey of city-dwellers is back, and we want to hear from you! Take our fun quiz (it takes less than ten minutes) and tell us what life is like in the city.