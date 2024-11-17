Japanese Harry Potter boutique Mahou Dokoro is bringing a slice of the wizarding world to Hong Kong! This marks their first overseas pop-up and it promises to be a real treat for all Potterheads.

With multiple locations across Japan, including Tokyo, Nagoya, and Yokohama, Mahou Dokoro is where you'll find official merchandise ranging from magic wands and plush toys to stationery, home essentials, and even some exclusive items. The stores are also specifically designed to make you feel like you're being transported to a magical realm, so it's a must-visit for all fans of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

While many details are still under wraps, we do know that this limited-time Mahou Dokoro pop-up will open towards the end of November at Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong. Be sure to keep an eye on our page for more information coming soon!

Opening date: End of November (exact date to be confirmed)

Pop-up store location: Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

