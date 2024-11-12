If you’re a fan of traditional Chinese sweet treats, chances are you’ve heard of Kai Kai Dessert. This local institution has been in the business for nearly 50 years, and has been a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognised venue for the past nine years. With three branch locations all the way in Taipei, local dessert fiends have only been able to curb their cravings at Kai Kai’s flagship location in Jordan. But it looks like that’s about to change as word on the street is that a new Kai Kai Dessert store is currently under construction in Mong Kok! So, we got to snooping and here’s what we know about the new opening so far.



Where is Kai Kai Dessert opening in Mong Kok?

According to netizens, Kai Kai’s Mong Kok branch is located opposite the Hong Kong Jockey Club on Fa Yuen Street.



When is Kai Kai Dessert’s Mong Kok location opening?

As of now, the dessert vendor hasn’t made any official announcements on when they will open and their operating hours. However, the Mong Kok-based location says that Kai Kai will be ‘coming in December 2024’, so stay tuned to this page for more updates.

What will be available on the menu at Kai Kai Dessert’s new store?

Hongkongers will have to sit tight and wait until Kai Kai makes any announcements. Judging by what’s available at their flagship location, diners can expect sweet soups such as stewed papaya with snow fungus and rock sugar, black sesame sweet soup, walnut sweet soup, and more.

What is Kai Kai Dessert and why is it popular?

Kai Kai Desserthas been serving authentic traditional Chinese sweet soups since 1979. It has been a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient for the past nine years and continues to be one of the city’s most popular places for traditional Chinese desserts.





