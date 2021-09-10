A new interactive ocean experience centre opens in Tsuen Wan

Cube O Discovery Park is an exciting new interactive ocean experience centre that recently opened at Plaza 88 in Tsuen Wan. Perfect for family days out and capturing picture-perfect moments, the space welcomes all to explore the mysterious ocean and its marine life, and learn about marine protection through unique, multimedia experiences.

Acrylic window projection

Covering an area of over 10,000 feet, Cube O is divided into different themed zones filled with an array of innovative activities, including real marine life displays, multimedia games, interactive educational courses and more.

Stop by the acrylic window projection, where views of real marine life are combined with projected light and shadow effects, or stop by the jellyfish kaleidoscope, where mirrors and colourful lights give off the illusion of countless jellyfish dancing in all directions. The amazing visual effects of both zones will transport you to an underwater wonderland, whilst giving you the best opportunity to take a fabulous pic for the 'gram.

Jellyfish research institute

Afterwards, visitors can head to the jellyfish research institute to learn about the ecology of jellyfish and the difference between all the species – you’ll even get to interact with the jellyfish and watch them get fed! There will also be fun multimedia games available, where guests are invited to play as a small fish and avoid its predators lurking nearby, or become "guardians of the ocean" and rescue a stranded green sea turtle. The rescue mission follows real turtle rescue procedures, so you’ll be able to learn about the work of professional conservationists too.

Ocean-themed playhouse

After all the excitement, if your little ones still have the energy left, let them run wild inside the centre’s ocean-themed play space, or refuel at the Cube O Cafe with dishes like chicken wings, burgers, pasta, and desserts. The cafe's limited edition ocean-themed ice creams – prepared by ice cream brand Corner Cone – is a must-try!

Cube O Cafe

Cube O Discovery Park is open from Monday to Sunday, 10.30am to 8pm. You can get your tickets here if you wish to book ahead, but the centre allows walk-ins too. Tickets are $198 for adults and $168 for students, seniors aged 65 or above, as well as kids aged from one to 12. Children aged below one can enter for free.



Want to hear more about the latest news in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!