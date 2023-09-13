Apple iPhone 15: Release date, price, colours, and everything you need to know

Apple has just unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 15 at their launch event that took place on September 13 (1am HKT). Whether you're looking for an upgrade or simply curious about all the hype, we've gathered all the most important info for you right here – from the release date and pricing in Hong Kong to new features, colours, and more.

What colours are available for the iPhone 15 series?

Just as predicted, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five colours – blue, pink, yellow, green, and black – while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in blue, white, black, and natural titanium.

iPhone 15 new features

Apple has revealed a slew of new key features for the iPhone 15 series; here's a breakdown of what each phone has to offer:

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

- Colour-infused back glass with a textured matte finish

- Contoured edges on the aluminium enclosure

- Dynamic Island display

- Advanced camera system with a powerful 48MP main camera

- 2x Telephoto option for three optical zoom levels

- Next generation of portraits with improved detail and low-light performance

- A16 Bionic chip for powerful performance

- USB‑C connector

- Precision finding for Find My Friends

- Industry-leading durability features

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

- Aerospace-grade titanium construction for lightweight design

- Contoured edges and customisable Action button

- Powerful camera upgrades with an equivalent of seven pro lenses

- Advanced 48MP Main camera with super-high-resolution 24MP default

- Next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control

- Improved Night mode and Smart HDR

- All-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max

- A17 Pro chip for next-level gaming experiences and pro performance

- Supercharged USB‑C connector with USB 3 speeds

- Satellite-based Roadside Assistance for help while off the grid

Prices for the new iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15: from $6,899

iPhone 15 Plus: from $7,699

iPhone 15 Pro: from $8,599

iPhone 15 Pro Max: from $10,199

When and where can I buy the new iPhone 15 series?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at 8pm (HKT) on September 15, with the devices officially available for purchase from September 22. Customers will be able to buy up to two units of each of the four iPhone 15 models.

Visit Apple's official website for more info.

Follow us on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.