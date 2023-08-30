Hong Kong
Timeout

Airside
Photograph: Courtesy Airside/Nan Fung Group

Airside: A guide to Kai Tak's new shopping complex

Here's the lowdown on one of Hong Kong's most talked-about shopping malls

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung
Kai Tak's highly-anticipated Airside is set to open its doors on September 28! Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Snøhetta, Airside is a 47-storey multi-complex developed by Nan Fung Group. It is made up of Grade A office floors and a 700,000sq ft shopping mall offering everything from restaurants and cafes to retail shops, entertainment venues – including a huge indoor surfing venue – and plenty of outdoor spaces. If you're planning to visit, check out this nifty guide we've put together on all the best eateries, shops, and activities to watch out for at Airside.

A guide to Airside shopping mall

Retail shops at Airside
Photograph: Courtesy Airside/Garian

Retail shops at Airside

Shoppers at Airside will be treated to a delightful shopping experience with a diverse range of homegrown and international brands at the mall.

Apart from a 25,000sq ft city'super and a 12,000sq ft Muji, Airside is also home to Nespresso's first concept store in Asia, offering shoppers a glimpse into their sustainable recycling system, Re:Farm, which converts used coffee capsules into fertiliser for urban farming at Airside. There will also be a Miele Experience Centre Kai Tak, where the German home appliance brand will work with environmental partners to host workshops and recycling programmes to promote sustainable development

Additionally, a series of homegrown brands will be present at Airside, including popular lifestyle stores like B'IN Select, White Concept House, and Garian, as well as a selection of shops catering to the needs of both pets and owners. These include pet groomer Hola il colpo Hair & Pets, Japanese pet clothing store All Japan Pet, pet washing and supply store Ruff & Fetch, as well as Purr’Licious, an exclusive space offering cat snacks, toys, and eco-friendly products. 

Restaurants and cafes at Airside
Photograph: Courtesy Airside Cafe/Cafe Deco Group

Restaurants and cafes at Airside

Around 40 dining establishments are set to make Airside their new home – whether it's Asian delicacies, international cuisine, specialty bakeries, al fresco dining, trendy cafes, overseas eateries, or local bites, you'll find it all here.

Highlights include Cafe Deco Group's modern Japanese teahouse Nana's green tea, where the match-obsessed will be able to enjoy delicious tea-based drinks and desserts made from premium matcha powder; all-day dining restaurant Airside Cafe and its in-house boutique cake shop Airside Pâtisserie; a trendy standing sushi bar Uogashi Nihonichi; and the third Hong Kong outlet of Japan’s fried steak cutlet specialist Kyoto Katsugyu.

Other restaurants include the Western steakhouse Chef's Cuts, Japanese curry Omurice specialty shop Kometaki, boutique coffee shop Ideaology, and many more. Airside also has a spacious food court, Foodmuse, with a total of 11 eateries to choose from.

Entertainment venues at Airside
Photograph: Courtesy MCL Cinemas/Airside

Entertainment venues at Airside

Aside from shopping and munching, visitors to Airside can also rest their tired feet at the new MCL Airside Cinema, which spans over 30,000sq ft and offers seven theatres accommodating up to 900 moviegoers. The cinema features a Dolby Atmos sound system and the Luxe: A RealD Experience, showcasing a 19m x 9m RealD Ultimate Screen that will elevate viewing experiences for both 2D and 3D films. 

For something with more excitement, head to Airside's large-scale indoor surfing centre that spans over 10,000sq ft. The centre also has a restaurant and welcomes water sports enthusiasts to enjoy surfing year-round.

Public facilities at Airside
Photograph: Courtesy Airside

Public facilities at Airside

To give visitors a more diverse experience, Airside has dedicated over 10,000sq ft of space to art and culture. Exhibitions and programmes will be regularly held within the mall – including the 3,000sq ft Gate 33 Gallery – carefully curated by Airside's expert team. There are also commissioned artworks dotted around complex, each uniquely inspired by the essence of the Airside.

Notable art pieces include a large-scale Lion Rock painting by emerging artist Wong Chun Hei; an interactive installation using traditional lion head imagery by artist Huan Du; a vibrant animated artwork depicting the past and present of the Kai Tak district by illustrator Onion Peterman; and a series of photographic works from renowned names such as Tugo Cheng, Poon Chi Hung, and the late John Fung.

In addition, Airside boasts nearly 18,000sq ft of serene outdoor areas featuring an elevated garden, open-air theatre, an urban farm, ample green spaces, as well as pet-friendly areas. Airside is also equipped with environmentally friendly facilities, including a waste sorting management system, an intelligent bicycle parking system, a district cooling system, and up to 850 electric vehicle charging parking spaces.

