Airside: A guide to Kai Tak's new shopping complex

Shoppers at Airside will be treated to a delightful shopping experience with a diverse range of homegrown and international brands at the mall.

Apart from a 25,000sq ft city'super and a 12,000sq ft Muji, Airside is also home to Nespresso's first concept store in Asia, offering shoppers a glimpse into their sustainable recycling system, Re:Farm, which converts used coffee capsules into fertiliser for urban farming at Airside. There will also be a Miele Experience Centre Kai Tak, where the German home appliance brand will work with environmental partners to host workshops and recycling programmes to promote sustainable development

Additionally, a series of homegrown brands will be present at Airside, including popular lifestyle stores like B'IN Select, White Concept House, and Garian, as well as a selection of shops catering to the needs of both pets and owners. These include pet groomer Hola il colpo Hair & Pets, Japanese pet clothing store All Japan Pet, pet washing and supply store Ruff & Fetch, as well as Purr’Licious, an exclusive space offering cat snacks, toys, and eco-friendly products.