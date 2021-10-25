Boy band Mirror takes over McDonald’s in Hong Kong

Hong Kong boy band Mirror is turning three years old, and to celebrate the occasion, McDonald’s is going all out by turning one of their Admiralty locations into a Mirror-themed outlet. And when I say Mirror-themed, I don’t just mean a few pictures of the boys here and there, I mean that it’s plastered with their faces everywhere.

Located at Admiralty Centre, the themed fast-food joint is decked out in group photos of the band, with portraits and posters, window stickers, and life-size cardboard cutouts of different members. Even the table dividers have the members’ faces on them – you know, so you can enjoy Keung To’s face staring at you as you scoff down greasy fries and fried chicken. The Admiralty outlet will also be giving out free Mirror x McDonald’s balloons everyday at 3pm from Monday to Sunday. And guess what, all 240 McDonald’s outlets in Hong Kong will turn into a themed outlet too, with each one themed around a different band member.

To coincide with the celebration, McDonald’s is also launching an all-new item, the McDonald’s x Mirror garlic herb crispy thighs along with limited-edition flashcards for fans to collect. There’ll also befive classic and new snacks added to the menu, including chocolate pie, strawberry cake crunch McFlurry, salted citrus Coca-Cola, Shake Shake Fries with sour cream and onion flavour, and cream of mushroom and corn soup.

Over the course of four weeks starting October 25, the new crispy thigh will come in special AR Mirror boxes, where different members of the band are printed on top, along with their autographs in each of their represented colours. Each box has a QR code which you can scan to see the respective member appear on your screen, ready to enjoy your chicken with you. Sharing box sets are also available where all 12 members are printed on the packaging.

To get your hands on the limited-edition flashcards, fans can download the McDonald’s app and use an e-coupon to purchase the new crispy thigh meal and instantly receive a Mirror flashcard. Cards of the different members will launch in weekly phases in the space of four weeks, with Keung To, Stanley, and Tiger taking the spotlight during the first week. Four special flashcards of the whole band will also be available, making it a total of 16 cards for fans to collect. All cards are available while stocks last.

