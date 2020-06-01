Cha Long and Pepsi team up to launch exclusive summer drinks

As we step into June, the summer heat is really starting to get to take its toll. But fear not, because famous home-grown tea brand Cha Long is launching not one, not two, but four exclusive carbonated fruit teas in collaboration with soft drink giants Pepsi from June 1 to September 15!

You can enjoy a truly chilled out summer with the new Pepsi fresh fruit jasmine cha ($38) or fresh fruit green cha ($38) – imagine savouring the bittersweet indulgence of tea with a cold, fizzy mouthful of Pepsi or 7up under the heat. Best of all, you can drench yourself into this elevated coolness for just $28 in any Cha Long stores from now until June 14.

Japanese peach four season milk cap cha | Photograph: Courtesy Cha Long

And if that’s not enough, to bring summer drinks to new heights, Cha Long is also bringing back its popular fresh lychee jasmine milk cap cha and Japanese peach four season milk cap cha in mid-June and mid-July respectively. Along with Cha Long’s signature layers of rich fresh fruits, the perfect marriage of these flavours is all you need to quench your thirst.

In case having a refreshing sip is not cool enough for the summer, grab a friend and visit Cha Long’s Lee Tung Avenue store. With the whole store covered in chic decorations, Cha Long is your go-to Instagrammable spot this summer. Go treat yourself and celebrate the cool summer vibes!

