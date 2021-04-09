Chef Vicky Cheng of VEA opens new Chinese restaurant called Wing

Following this year's success of one Michelin-starred Chinese x French restaurant VEA at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants this year, which placed high at number 16 and took home an award for its outstanding hospitality and service, chef-owner Vicky Cheng opens his second venture, Wing. The new Chinese restaurant replaces VEA Lounge, the 29th-floor bar below the restaurant which closed its doors late last year.

Chopped chilli fish maw

Named after chef Vicky's Chinese name, Wing offers Chinese fare inspired by the philosophies of the ruyi knot (or 'yu yi geet' / 如意結 in Cantonese), also reflected in the restaurant's logo, which as the brand puts it, is all about "endless discoveries through mastering the essentials". At VEA, chef Vicky managed to weave Chinese and French cuisine triumphantly, garnering many fans and dried seafood converts especially with its signature crispy sea cucumber dish. At Wing, Chinese classics will be reimagined and span the eight major regional Chinese cuisines while combining Western culinary techniques.

Fish soup

The tasting menu ($1,580 per person) at Wing will be seasonal and feature highlights including crispy skin sugarcane glazed pigeon, chopped chilli fish maw, and king crab congee with chicken oil, all of which will focus on local and indigenous produce and ingredients. Techniques used in the kitchen including dry-ageing, which is used in both Chinese and Western cuisine, will make use of German machinery in which dry-aged poultry, preserved meat and sausages, can be made in house.

Restaurant interior

Inside the restaurant, the interior has been transformed by J.Candice Interior Architects and features a palette of moss and beige with stunning marble stones mounted on the walls along with the curves of the ruyi knot and the motif itself. The restaurant seats 38 guests with one semi-private dining room for eight guests, and two private dining rooms for up to 10 guests per table, each with its own terrace to serve fine wines and cigars.

The restaurant is now soft-open from Monday to Saturday (6pm-10pm), located at 29/F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central.

