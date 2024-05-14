Cheung Chau Bun Festival 2024: When, where, traditions, and more

The annual Cheung Chau Bun Festival has arrived, and with it, is the return of the famous Bun Scrambling Competition and the iconic Piu Sik Parade. Keen to see the action yourself? Then follow our guide below for everything you need to know about this traditional festival.

What is the Cheung Chau Bun Festival?

Also known as the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival, this annual celebration has been practised for over 100 years. According to legends, Cheung Chau was struck by a plague during the late Qing dynasty, and to dispel the disaster, Taoist priests were invited to set up a sacrificial altar near the Pak Tai Temple so residents could pray to deities, repent, and comfort departed souls from the land and the sea. The residents also paraded deity statues along village lanes, and gave buns as offerings to appease gods and spirits.

The plague eventually subsided, and since then, the festival has been held annually to express the residents' gratitude to Pak Tai for bringing peace and safety to the island. In 2011, this unique local festival was inscribed onto the third national list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

When is the Cheung Chau Bun Festival?

The Cheung Chau Bun Festival occurs on the eighth day of the fourth lunar month (usually in May), coinciding with the celebration of the Buddha's Birthday in Hong Kong. For 2024, that day lands on May 15.

What happens during the Cheung Chau Bun Festival?

Every year, hundreds of Hongkongers would flock to Cheung Chau to take part in the celebrations. The pinnacle of this festival has got to be the Bun Scrambling competition, where participants must climb a giant bamboo tower covered with buns while trying to grab as many of them as possible within a time limit. The higher you go, the more points you get. In the end, the one with the highest total score will be crowned as the winner.

Another iconic tradition not to miss is the Piu Sik Parade, where children dressed up in costumes – usually as deities or celebrities – are carried around the island while standing on steel frames.

Last but by no means least, try one of the many 'ping on' buns, a white and round steamed bun with a distinctive red stamp bearing the Chinese characters 'ping on', which means peace or safety. The buns are filled with various sweet fillings, including lotus seed paste, sweet bean paste, and sesame paste.

How can I watch the Cheung Chau Bun Scrambling Competition?

The Bun Scrambling Competition is scheduled to take place from May 15 at 11.30pm to 12.45am on May 16.

To catch all the action, head over to the Cheung Chau Fire Station on Pak She First Lane and queue up along Ping Chong Road. Ticket distribution starts at 10pm, and it's one ticket per person on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last. Once you've got your hands on a ticket, you can enter one of the designated areas (from 10.30pm onwards) of the Cheung Chau North Emperor Temple Playground Football Field to watch the competition.

How can I catch the Piu Sik Parade in Cheung Chau?

The Piu Sik Parade will happen during the day on May 15 at 2pm. Crowds will gather along the main streets of Cheung Chau to watch the parade, so bag your spot early!

How do I get to and from Cheung Chau?

The only way to get to Cheung Chau is by catching the ferry from Central Pier 5. During the festival, there will be an increase in services with six departures to Cheung Chau every hour to facilitate the expected increase of visitors to the island. On May 16 after the event concludes, a special ferry service will also be available at 1.15am departing from Cheung Chau to Central. Additionally, there will be a special bus route, 104R, operating from Central Pier 5 to Mong Kok from around 1.10am to 2.30am. (Various transport arrangements and service hours may be subject to change.)

