Buddha's Birthday is celebrated in numerous ways throughout Hong Kong. One of the key ceremonies that take place on this day is the bathing of small statues of Buddha, which commemorates the belief that as a baby, Buddha's body was sprayed with water from nine dragons. This ritual is performed by pouring water over statues of Buddha, symbolising the purification of the soul, spiritual cleansing, and the washing away of negative energy.

Other popular activities include visiting temples and monasteries to offer prayers, make offerings, and chanting sutras. Some may also choose to enjoy vegetarian meals for the day to not only purify their souls but also to 'cleanse' their digestive systems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 清心齋 (@harmonyconfetteria)

There is also a special delicacy called 'yin sai cake'. These little green cakes, typically filled with sweetened lotus seed paste or red bean paste, are made from Indian Pluchea and its bittersweet flavour represents the ups and downs of life. They are said to have healing properties that can help detoxify our bodies and warm our stomachs.