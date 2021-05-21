Classic 1989 burgundy Peak Tram to retire on June 28 for a face lift

The Peak Tram is one of Hong Kong’s most iconic emblems that has been in operation since 1888. Now, the fifth generation tramcar, which was introduced in 1989 in classic burgundy, and has been taking people up and down The Peak for 32 years, will retire on June 28 for a facelift. The Peak Tram will be suspended and reworked for tramcars to carry more passengers, welcoming the sixth-generation Peak Tram in about six months time.

The next two weeks will be the last chance for us all to say goodbye to the burgundy Peak Tram. From now until June 6, seniors aged 65 or above can enjoy $10 round-trip Peak Tram Sky Pass tickets (original price $47) which also allows single entry into Sky Terrace 428. Fans of the classic Peak Tram can also get their hands on limited edition commemorative tickets, a nostalgic tram-themed board game, and craft beer.

From June 1 to 27, two tramcars will be decked out with farewell designs by eight local artists, including Peter Ng, Uncle@Afterworkshop, Stella So, No Paper Studio, Pei Chung, Even Lee, Jacmila, and John Lam. The decorative work will feature four themes: culture, nature, iconic landmarks, and movies to commemorate past events and occasions.

To find out more or follow the Peak Tram upgrade project, check out their official Instagram @thepeakhk.

