The highly complex Kai Tak Development plan – spanning over 320 hectares covering the old Kai Tak Airport and parts of Kowloon City, Wong Tai Sin, and Kwun Tong – just opened its new landmark, covering the former Kai Tak runway with a sky garden.

Kai Tak Sky Garden

As a nod to the legendary Kai Tak Airport, the sky garden is designed with various aviation elements, which can be seen on the sidewalk floors, the seats, and landscaped platform that resembles an aircraft’s body and wings. The sky deck is composed of three elevated plazas, namely the Garden Plaza, the Lawn Plaza, and the Fountain Plaza, featuring landscaped gardens peppered with more than 80 species of trees and shrubs and a season-themed sidewalk — spring, summer, autumn, and winter – surrounded with diverse plants that will change colours throughout the year, depending on the season.

Kai Tak Sky Garden viewing deck

Season-themed sidewalk

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed in the area. Visitors can people-watch and enjoy Victoria Harbour views from any of the three viewing porches, or go around the sky garden and walk along the Ground Plaza located at the southern part of the sky garden featuring a water play area, an amphitheatre, a multifunction lawn and auditorium that may be utilised for leisure and recreational activities.

This new landmark will eventually connect to the future Metro Park to the north, the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the Kai Tak Runway Park, the future Tourism Node development to the south, and the planned residential and commercial developments around the former runway.

The Kai Tak Sky Garden incorporates aviation design elements all around the area

To get to the Kai Tak Sky Garden, you can take a bus and get off at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal and walk for a few minutes to reach the ground entrance of the Sky Garden. You may also get off at Cheng Fung Road and go to the Sky Garden via the stairs or elevator. Ferries can also take you to the Kai Tak Runway Park Pier, but it’s only available on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Parking facilities are also available in the area if you plan to get there using a private vehicle.

If you’re planning to visit the revitalised spot, make sure to use the 3D augmented reality mobile application – available until November 30 – when taking pictures around the garden. For more information, visit skygarden1331.hk.

