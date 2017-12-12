Cow Cow Café is now open in Langham Place

The most wonderful time of the year just got a whole lot more wonderful. Or at least calorific.



Famed for its range of delicate dairy delights, such as its delectable salt and camembert cookies and milk cheese cake, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory (TMCF) has brought a new original concept to our shores.



Cow Cow Café, the first of its kind by TMCF, has just opened in Mong Kok’s Langham Place offering patrons a place where they can indulge their cheese cravings without giving edam. The small menu is filled a range of savoury treats and ice cream flavours.





Photo: Pattor Chan

Pick of the bunch are the freshly made cheddar cheese cones that you can get topped with either Hokkaido milk ice cream or cheese ice cream. Or, better yet, Version 2.0 – a mix of both. Should you want to savour the best of all worlds, the sundae option gets you the aforementioned ice cream and cone topped with a hunk of milk cheesecake and a piece of TMCF’s signature salt and camembert cookie. If all that sounds a little too cheesy (is such a thing possible?), the tiramisu roll – a coffee, alcohol, cheese and chocolate combination – is a little easier on the palate and might get you involved in the action.



The menu may sound like a heart attack waiting to happen but hey, it’s Christmas. Just burn it off in the New Year like the rest of us will. Right? Priscilla Lee