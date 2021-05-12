Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sham Shui Po is still Sham Shui Po, Schoeni Projects
Photograph: Courtesy Alex Wong and Schoeni Projects

Creative art platform Schoeni Projects maps out Sham Shui Po with renowned local comic artist

Get to know the past and present of the historic neighbourhood

By
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Schoeni Projects turned an old tenement building in Causeway Bay into a surreal art space last year, and now they’re back with a brand new initiative that's all about one of our favourite neighbourhoods in Hong Kong – Sham Shui Po!

Working in collaboration with Li Chi Tak, one of the most significant comic artists in Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po is still Sham Shui Po is an art project that explores the historic neighbourhood's integration of old and new through a beautiful and incredibly intricate hand-illustrated map of the district by Li.

Li Chi Tak's work-in-progress

Four suggested trails are highlighted on the map – ‘Cultural Encounters’, a glance at historical buildings and art spaces, ‘Artisans’, which looks at traditional craftsmen and a new generation of makers, ‘Local Enterprises’, a dive into hawker bazaars and marketplaces along with creative ventures, and ‘Foodie Delights’, which highlights new and traditional eateries – all of which showcase the many facets and features Sham Shui Po has to offer, from historical landmarks and bustling shopping streets to art communities and creative design stores. Through Li Chi Tak's distinctive art style, the map tells miniature stories of the district while encouraging observers to explore the area and support local businesses.

Available from June 2, the free printed map can be picked up at the following locations: Form Society, Present Projects, Thy Lab, Schoeni Projects, Soho House, and Womanboss, while the digital edition with a more comprehensive map will be available on Schoeni Projects's website, also from June 2 onwards. Special signed and limited edition prints of the hand-drawn map will go on sale with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to the Society for Community Organization (SoCO), a Hong Kong charity that promotes civil rights and equality for all members of society.

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.