Creative art platform Schoeni Projects maps out Sham Shui Po with renowned local comic artist

Schoeni Projects turned an old tenement building in Causeway Bay into a surreal art space last year, and now they’re back with a brand new initiative that's all about one of our favourite neighbourhoods in Hong Kong – Sham Shui Po!

Working in collaboration with Li Chi Tak, one of the most significant comic artists in Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po is still Sham Shui Po is an art project that explores the historic neighbourhood's integration of old and new through a beautiful and incredibly intricate hand-illustrated map of the district by Li.

Li Chi Tak's work-in-progress

Four suggested trails are highlighted on the map – ‘Cultural Encounters’, a glance at historical buildings and art spaces, ‘Artisans’, which looks at traditional craftsmen and a new generation of makers, ‘Local Enterprises’, a dive into hawker bazaars and marketplaces along with creative ventures, and ‘Foodie Delights’, which highlights new and traditional eateries – all of which showcase the many facets and features Sham Shui Po has to offer, from historical landmarks and bustling shopping streets to art communities and creative design stores. Through Li Chi Tak's distinctive art style, the map tells miniature stories of the district while encouraging observers to explore the area and support local businesses.

Available from June 2, the free printed map can be picked up at the following locations: Form Society, Present Projects, Thy Lab, Schoeni Projects, Soho House, and Womanboss, while the digital edition with a more comprehensive map will be available on Schoeni Projects's website, also from June 2 onwards. Special signed and limited edition prints of the hand-drawn map will go on sale with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to the Society for Community Organization (SoCO), a Hong Kong charity that promotes civil rights and equality for all members of society.