Dior will hold its Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show in Hong Kong

Following hot on the heels of Louis Vuitton’s first fashion show in Hong Kong, another Western luxury heavyweight has decided to host their show in our city. Led by creative director Kim Jones, French fashion house Dior will be hosting their Men Pre-Fall show here within the first quarter of 2024. This will mark the brand’s return to Hong Kong after eight years – Dior had showcased a women’s haute couture show in 2014 and a menswear collection in 2016.

The precise date and location of the show has yet to be confirmed, but Dior’s Cairo show in front of the pyramids of Giza last year was nothing short of spectacular, so we’re sure the fashion world has high hopes for what Jones will bring to Hong Kong in 2024.